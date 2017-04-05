Otedola, Al Khalifa, Palestine FA congratulate Pinnick

Leading billionaire industrialist Femi Otedola, president of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and the president of Palestine Football Association, General Jibril Rajoub are among the latest prominent world citizens to felicitate with NFF President Amaju Pinnick over his election into the CAF Executive Committee.

Otedola, in a simple, short message to only the third Nigerian to sit on the exalted CAF Executive Committee, said: “My brother, congratulations on your appointment. It is well deserved.”

Al Khalifa, who came second behind Gianni Infantino in last year’s FIFA Presidential election, wrote to Pinnick: “Your election is a testimony of the faith and confidence the African football family has in your abilities and I am confident that you will make valuable contributions for the further development of football in your beautiful continent.

“The Asian football family looks forward to further strengthening and expanding the close relationship between AFC and CAF. I look forward to welcoming you to my home country Bahrain in May on the occasion of the 67th FIFA Congress 2017.”

Rajoub, in his own letter, wrote: “On behalf of the Palestinian sports family and myself, allow me to extend my sincere congratulations on winning the executive committee membership of Confederation of African Football, believing that African football will have a prosperous future.”

Pinnick trounced Beninoise football official Anjorin Moucharafou to claim the prestigeous seat, at the CAF Elective Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 16th March 2017.

Nigeria’s football supremo was only few weeks earlier appointed into the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions – one of the most powerful committees in world football after the FIFA Council.