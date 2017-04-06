We’ll Present Compact Commonwealth Contingent, FG Assures

The Federal Government has pledged that it would present a “compact team” for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games slated for Gold Coast, Australia, in the next 100 days.

Also, the government pledged that it would support the nation’s contingent to the games with adequate resources for training and participation.

President Mumahammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Youth & Sports Development Solomon Dalung, made the pledge at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, where he received the Queen’s Baton Relay team.

“Our plan is to send a compact team of athletes to the 2018 Games with the hope of surpassing our outing at the previous games in terms of medals. Government will not renege in its role of ensuring that the athletes are equipped with adequate resources for training and participation in the competition. I, therefore, urge our sportsmen and women, coaches and other officials to intensify preparations for the games, so as to guarantee victory at the competition,” the president urged.

Earlier, the leader of the Queen’s Baton Relay team, Sam Gideon, thanked the Federal Government and the nation’s citizens for their warm hospitality and urged the Federal Government to do all it can to prepare the athletes ahead of the games.

The count down to 100 days to the commencement of the Commonwealth Games begins today.