Musa Quizzed Over Alleged ‘Wife Beating’

Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa, was quizzed by cops on suspicion of beating his wife hours after he shared a loving snap of his “Queen”, wishing her a happy birthday. Musa, a £16million forward with champions Leicester City, was nicked at his home in the early hours of the morning.

Gushing on Instagram, he wrote: “On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold.

“May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings! Happy Birthday to my Queen.”

Two women, believed to be female plain clothes police officers, visit the home of Leicester City footballer Ahmed Musa in Countesthorpe. But neighbours said officers spent two hours at the couple’s home after arriving at 1am in the late night knocking at the door.

Ten hours later, two plain-clothed women officers arrived at the £850,000 five-bedroom detached property in the city’s Countesthorpe area.

It is believed they spent another two hours taking a statement from his wife Jamila, mum to Musa’s two young children Ahmed Jnr and Halima.