Veens Unveils 2017 Collection, ‘Creative Man’

Nigerian label, ‘Veens Clothing’ has unveiled his brand of casual native dresses to positive reviews with the fashion industry. According to Tosin Salau, a Lawyer and long-time acquaintance of the creative director, Vincent Osaromeh , this collections tagged “Creative man” which features YBNL record label star, Viktoh is a product of dedication and hard work. While showering accolades, he stated that “You have been in this game not to have gone this far. I remember every bit of the beginning. The cloths I stole from you because they made too much sense, the one I took with ‘sense’ , how you showcased your cloths in Christ Church, the passion and all upon all. You great man and congratulations man.”

Veens, the co-costumier for the 2011 Face of Sleek Pageant, and a designer for quite a number of Nigerian Artistes alongside top-notch corporate workers, has remained a force to be reckoned with in the industry when it comes to creativity in fashion.

Osaromeh who has been open about his resilience over the years, shared on Instagram how taking on the challenges of the world of fashion has presented the opportunities which has made Veens clothing a unique offering for clients. On his collection he expressed that, “God help and bless us all we’ve come a long way. It just keeps getting better goldmine again the love is much its Veens clothing season.”