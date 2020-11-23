ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has given posthumous promotion to 16 policemen killed during the #EndSARS protest.

The IGP also approved the promotion of 82, 763 policemen, bring the number to 82,779 Junior police officers to their next ranks.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba explained that the promotion of the officers comprising 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants and 8,431 Constables to Corporal is part of the on-going efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

According to him, “Those promoted also include 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the #EndSARS protest – 16 got special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the #EndSARS protests were equally specially promoted.”

The IGP, while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional calling.

He enjoined them to continue to carry out their duties diligently and in conformity with best practices and respect for the rights of the citizen.