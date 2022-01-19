A group, Mdzough u Tiv Worldwide, has attributed the seeming shortage and high cost of food items in Nigerian markets to the activities of armed herdsmen and bandits particularly in the Middle Belt which is the major producer of food crops in the country.

It said the continuous stay of over 1.5 million farmers in Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) has a negative effect on Nigeria’s food security bid.

The president-general of Mdzough u Tiv, Iorbee Ihagh, made the assertion when he received members of the Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) led by their president, Dr. Kohol Iornem.

The president-general said for over six years a large number of farmers who formed the majority of Benue population are no longer accessing their farms due to continuous herdsmen attacks and occupation of their ancestral lands

Ihagh also expressed worry that for over six years now, his ward in Kwande local government area has been taken over by the herdsmen who have refused them access to their homes and farms.

“We are appealing to the federal government to redeem the pledge made by the Vice President Yemi Osibajo to reconstruct, rehabilitate and resettle the IDPs when he visited the IDPs and the N10m he promised.”

He called on Benue sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to be united irrespective of political affiliations saying, this will help in promoting the progress of the state.

The president-general commended MUTUK for the role they have played over the years for the development of the state and called on members to also come and participate in home politics by contesting for positions to contribute their quota to the development of the state and country at large.

Earlier the president of MUTUK Dr. Kohol Iornem applauded the Mdzough u Tiv for the work they have been doing back home to unite all sons and daughters at the state.

He promised to work closely with the socio-cultural group to attract development to the state.

The president disclosed that MUTUK had acquired two dialysis machines, which would be donated to NKST Hospital MKAR and would soon get another for Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).