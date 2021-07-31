Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, a leader in baby care and essential feminine products, plans to deliver Huggies samples to 1.65 million mothers through its Huggies Hospital Sampling programme as part of its global ambition to improve the lives of one billion people in underserved communities around the world by 2030.

The Huggies Hospital Sampling programme is designed to improve the lives of mothers and their babies by distributing diaper samples to hundreds of thousands of expectant and new mothers. Since its launch in 2020, the initiative has reached over 685 clinics across Lagos, Oyo, Benin, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Abia and Enugu and Abuja.

General manager, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Vani Malik, said Huggies recognizes that healthy development begins at birth and, as such, seeks to educate and encourage expectant and new mothers who frequent the hospital during their parenting journey to embrace the use of quality diapers for their babies’ needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Committed to tackling the challenges of availability and affordability of quality diapers in Nigeria, Malik said Kimberly-Clark continues to partner with hospitals and clinics around the country to support expectant and new mothers with diapers through the sampling outreach.

Mothers who benefit from this initiative are also educated on the need for comfort and happiness of their babies, and the role quality diapers like Huggies play in meeting that need, the general manager said, adding that the brand continues to bridge the gap between mothers and access to fresh, clean diapers for their babies.

Speaking on accessibility and affordability of quality diapers, Malik said, “Many mothers face challenges when they use cloth or diapers with inferior quality. Huggies diapers deliver the convenience that mothers need to live without stress and spend quality time with their little ones. The hospital sampling programme is our way of helping mothers-to-be in our communities and ensuring that the little ones are well cared for, with a quality diaper from day one.”

He said Huggies had always believed in the powerful connection between mothers and their babies and aims to provide quality and safe diapers that contribute to the healthy development of children.