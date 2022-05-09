The West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will commence on May 16, 2022 in all states of federation in which over a million and half students will be evaluated in different subjects.

This was made known on Monday by Patrick Arhegan, Head of National Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Lagos.

He said that the regional examination body had overcome the distruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2021 examination sessions and has put things in place seeking for a successful conduct of this year’s examination.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Arhegan said the number of students registered for the examination was the highest entry so far in the history of the examination.

“A total of One Million, Six Hundred and Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy Five (1,607,975) candidates from Twenty Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty One, (20,221) schools have registered for the examination.

“It has been very difficult navigating the way to May 16, 2022 (commencement date of the examination). Non-adherence to registration deadline was a major problem,” he said.

Arhegan added that WAEC has made available its e-learning portal to assist candidates with e-learning materials even as it warned students to desist from being inclined to exam malpractices and their parents who encourage their children and wards in unethical acts.

He thanked the Minister of Education for his support and assured that with the support of security agencies, tbe examination will hold in a peaceful atmosphere.

“WAEC has e-learning portal to equip the students with the necessary requirements and expectations needed to write and pass their examinations. Candidates should visit https://WAEConline.org.ng to access the portal.

“Parents are hereby warned to desist from patronizing these evil-doers who are hell bent on frustrating the efforts of WAEC. They should not patronize them as that would only lead to the destruction of their children’s destiny. Meanwhile, we shall, as usual work hand-in-hand with the Nigeria Police to bring perpetrators to book. There will be no hiding place for them. Perpetrators will surely face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

The WASSCE examination, which begins next week May 16, will end on June 23 after six weeks.