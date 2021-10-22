There was an accidental discharge on a movie set resulting in the death of a woman and a man injured after American actor, Alec Baldwin, on Thursday, fired a prop gun at a New Mexico movie set of Rust.

The victim, Halyna Hutchins, aged 42 was shot while working on the set as director of photography. She was flown to hospital by helicopter but sadly died of injuries sustained.

The movie director, Joel Souza, who got injured on the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch was taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to BBC, Police were still investigating and no charges have been filed yet.

Speaking to AP News Agency, the spokesman for the famous actor, Mr Baldwin, said that the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.

“He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews,” the spokesman said.

Mr Baldwin is a co-producer of the film and plays its namesake, an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of manslaughter.

In a statement, the International Cinematographer’s Guild said Ms Hutchins’ death was “devastating news” and “a terrible loss”.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event,” said guild president, John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine.

Hutchins who hails from Ukraine, grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.

According to her personal website, she studied journalism in Kyiv, and film in Los Angeles, and was named a “rising star” by the American Cinematographer magazine in 2019.

Ms Hutchins was the director of photography for the 2020 action film Archenemy, directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer.

According to the Police, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular filming location, at around 13:50 local time (19:50 GMT) after receiving an emergency call about a shooting on the set of Rust.

Thursday’s shooting on the movie set of Rust was rare, but seldom happen.

Real firearms are often used in filming, and are loaded with blanks – cartridges that create a flash and a bang without discharging a projectile.

Actor, Alec Baldwin, who was seen in tears after the ugly incident, is the eldest of four brothers, all actors. Mr Baldwin has starred in numerous TV and film roles since the 1980s.