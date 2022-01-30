One person was reportedly killed yesterday during a confrontation between policemen from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Federal Investigations Bureau

(FIB) Abuja and some suspected cultists at Lajolo village, near Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Lajolo, the scene of the incident is populated mostly by polytechnic students.

Our correspondent gathered that a villager was killed while another person said to be a student of the polytechnic was injured.

A statement by the spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said a policeman, Sergeant, Adebayo Abdullahi, was injured while a police vehicle was damaged.

Ajayi stated that the policemen were attacked by the suspected cultists who attempted to prevent the security operatives from arresting some of their colleagues who allegedly killed a student of the Kwara State University, Malete on Friday.

He added that two suspected cultists, Ahmed and Musibau a.k.a Shaban were arrested with a pistol, three live ammunition, two live cartridges and one pistol magazine.

The police said: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to allay the fears agitating the minds of the general public, especially residents around Kwara State Polytechnic area, that the pandemonium experienced today within the area arose as a result of the attack unleashed on a team of Police detectives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) FIB, Abuja, who came on the trail of some cultists in the area.

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack or intimidation; calm has been totally restored in the affected area, while policemen are on standby to forestall any further act of lawlessness from any quarters.”

The management of the polytechnic said the incident did not take place on campus.

“It is pertinent to clear the air that the polytechnic students are law abiding citizens and will not indulge in any illegal activity that will disrupt their academic careers.

Meanwhile, the incident that occurred at Lajolo community early this morning( Saturday) was between the police and Lajolo community and has nothing to do with the polytechnic students or the campus, as first semester CBT examinations are going on right now in the campus without any disturbance,” the management said in a statement signed by the spokesman, Yunus AbdulKadir.