BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

At least one person was on Wednesday killed and three others seriously injured when one of the elevators in Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State crashed.

Our correspondent gathered that the faulty elevator crashed while some technicians were working on it.

Sources said about four technicians were working to restore it for the use of staff members of Odua Investment Company Limited and other Cocoa House tenants when it came down killing one person instantly.

It was further learnt that two other persons broke their arms while another person broke his legs during the accident.

‘’They have been taken to hospital for immediate medical attention’’ the source said.

Commenting on the development, Head, Corporate Affairs Odua Investment Company Limited, Victor Ayetoro said, ” At 11am this morning, the lift installation team from our contractor handling the lift and who were working on dismantling the old lift in readiness for a new lift installment, while working on the lift suffered a mechanical failure. The said failure resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit.

He said one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident, adding that the head office of the company has been informed and their representatives have arrived to take charge of the situation while the Police have also been informed.