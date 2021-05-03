ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

A security source yesterday said one civilian has been killed and seven others, comprising two members of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and five civilians were injured when Boko Haram fighters invaded Rann, Headquarters of Kala,-Balge local government area of Borno State.

The military source added that the civilian killed was a lady, adding that the other civilians were wounded by stray bullets and are currently undergoing treatment at a military facility.

The source said the terrorists invaded the town at about 6pm on Saturday, but were engaged in a fierce battle with troops at the entrance of the town.

“ One gun truck belonging to the inasurgents, was destroyed during the attack.

“Aside the two civilian JTF members that were wounded, other casualties on the side of the troops are yet to be ascertained,” the source added.