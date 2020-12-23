BY FEMI OYEWESO |

At least, one person was yesterday confirmed dead, while several others sustained varying degrees of bullet wounds following a gun duel which occurred between smugglers and operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State.

The deceased, identified as Sola Soga, was killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired by the NCS operatives at the Kikelomo axis of Ayetoro town, the headquarters of Yewa North local government area of the state during the clash with the smugglers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Special Anti Smuggling Task Force of the Federal Operating Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs, acting on a tip-off, had stormed Ayetoro town to evacuate bags of imported rice, allegedly stored in one of the warehouses in the town and had succeeded on their mission.

But as the operatives were about leaving the town, the owner of the warehouse allegedly showed up and approached the NCS operatives for a possible settlement, which later backfired.

Source at the scene of the incident, who craved anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that refusal of the NCS operatives to accept “settlement”, later resulted in sporadic gun shots to scare away the smugglers, whose numbers have continued to grow.

In the melee a stray bullet allegedly hit the deceased, Soga, which killed him instantly.

The development however, sparked off violent reaction from the youths of the town, who later mobilized for an attack against the NCS operatives, who also called for reinforcements from the men of the Nigerian Army.

When contacted, the NCS Public Relations Officer for the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja Lagos, Peter Duniya confirmed the development.