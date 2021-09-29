Barely two months after armed robbers wreaked havoc on two banks in Osun State, the dare devil armed robber on Tuesday struck at a branch of an old generation bank in Iragbiji, Boripe local government Area of the state.

The bank that is located a few meters away from the palace of Aragbiji of Iragbiji was reportedly invaded by the robbers at about 3:00pm, gained entrance and carted away cash.

The public relations officer of the Osun Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Daniel Adigun, confirmed the incident.

While Adigun promised further briefing after full details have been made known, unconfirmed reports said the robbery operation claimed the life of one person.

It was gathered that the robbers in their numbers shot sporadically into the air as they escaped through Ada/Ibokun road after the operation.

It would be recalled that robbers invaded two banks in Iree, Boripe local government in early August, wasted lives and carted away valuables.