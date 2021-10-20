At least one person was on Tuesday confirmed dead, while 15 others were rescued in a two-storey mansion that collapsed at 97, Lagos Road, Haruna axis of Ikorodu, Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the sad incident, which occurred on Monday night left many of the occupants trapped under the rubbles.

A resident told journalists that, “It was when I heard wailing all over the place that I suddenly woke up and they said a building had collapsed. I had even slept. I woke up immediately. Some of the people living in the house and other residents have also slept when the house collapsed on them.

Another resident who simply identified as Victor also told journalists that, “Rescue operation has commenced, they just evacuated one dead body, two others with life threatening injuries were also evacuated and rushed to Ikorodu General hospital. But unfortunately, the head count still suggests that about three people are still unaccounted for. We fear they are still trapped under the rubble, something should be done urgently to save them.”

Confirming the incident the director general and chief executive officer of the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said, ‘’The Agency responded to a distress call at 10pm Monday 18th October and immediately activated its response plan. 15 persons were rescued with 1 fatality who was trapped in the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment has been used to carry out a controlled demolition exercise jointly overseen by HC, MOSD &IGR , HC, Urban and Physical planning, GM LASBCA and DG Safety Commission,’’ he said.