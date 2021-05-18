Suspected gunmen have shot dead one Opia, 46, in Umusaeti community in Ndokwa local government area of Delta State.

The incident occurred Sunday midnight when he was allegedly walking along one of the streets in the area when the assailants ambushed and shot him.

Information surrounding his murder was sketchy at press time. It was also not clear if the incident was connected to the recent upsurge of cult-related killings in the area.

A source said Nobody can tell how it happened. We just heard gunshots and later his corpse was found. Since January till date, over 15 persons have been killed in cult-related clashes in the town. Last week alone, four persons were killed.”

The police command public relations officer, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but said “no details yet.”

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old suspected cultist, one Lucky Etor of Elu in Isoko North local government area for public disturbance by disrupting a social function and harassing the guests.

He said the suspect committed the act in connivance with two others, now at large, who are members of Vikings confraternity, adding that one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun was recovered from him.

Edafe said three suspected armed robbers were also arrested with one locally made pistol and one cartridge by operatives during a routine stop and search in Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area.

He said the suspects were riding on a motorcycle with registration number AKM 705 VM when they were intercepted, adding that the rider of the motorcycle escaped.

Those arrested, according to him, were Friday Worfer, Sunday Panwal and Emmanuel David, all of Ogbe-Obi Quarters in Okpanam.