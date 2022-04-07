At least one person was killed while seven other persons were abducted by unknown gunmen during an evening prayer while Muslim were about to break their fast on Wednesday at Damrari village near Tela town in Gasol local government area of Taraba State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abubakar, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP when contacted on phone.

He said the gunmen came into the village on motorcycles numbering over 30.

The PPRO futher said while shooting sporadically, one person was killed while the gunmen abducted seven persons all men.

He said the area has been calm since the attack, adding that, “We have drafted our men to the area, we have also sent our men with vehicles in conjunction with the vigilante groups to trace the whereabouts of those that were kidnapped.”

A resident of Damrari who witnessed the attack, Mallam Inuwa Harbe, while speaking to our correspondent said the gunmen came in military uniforms and conducted the operation for over 30 minutes before leaving.

He said the villagers had raised the alarm on several occasions to security agencies over the regrouping of armed bandits in a forest near the village, but nothing reasonable was done to avert the bandit attack.