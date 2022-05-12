Some daredevil gunmen yesterday attacked Mabila Hotel located in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, killed the gateman and robbed some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that lodged in the hotel.

The police spokesman for Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident said that the JAMB officials had been relocated to a safe place.

“One Prof. Odunsi, an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who lodged at the hotel was robbed of his two phones, one HP Laptop and N20,000 cash.

“Similarly, two female officials of JAMB, who lodged at the hotel, were robbed of their phones and jewellery,” Hudeyin said.

According to him, the hoodlums shot the hotel’s gateman, simply identified as Peter, 40, who attempted to prevent them from escaping, adding that the gateman was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he later died.

He said the corpse had been deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary, adding that the police got a distress call at about 2.40 a.m. on Wednesday that some hoodlums had invaded the hotel located around the Agric area in Ikorodu.

Hundeyin added that based on the call, the police from Owutu Division went to the place immediately, explaining that when the hoodlums sighted the police van coming, they all fled in a Lexus SUV.