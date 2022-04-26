A suspected militant was shot dead and a soldier injured in a dawn attack on a military checkpoint in Ogboinbiric at a wellhead owned by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) at Seibou oil field in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the shootout which lasted for three hours led to the killing of one of the suspected militants. The deceased was identified as a native of Ukparatubo community in Southern Ijaw.

Sources said the gunmen stormed the checkpoint in three boats and shot at the soldiers at about 6am on Sunday. The soldiers who were on duty and providing security at SPDC reportedly engaged the armed men in a gun battle.

One of the sources said, “The soldiers shot dead one of the boys but one of the soldiers was wounded.”

Attempts to get a reaction from the spokesman of the 16 Division of the Nigerian Army in Bayelsa, Captain Victor Odukoya, failed.

Military sources confirmed the development, insisting that efforts were ongoing to recover the stolen military rifle and arrest the culprits.