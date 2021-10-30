The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says one person sustained bullet wounds as gunmen attempted to kidnap two teachers at Osi in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi in Ilorin yesterday.

Afolabi said the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, had on Oct. 28, shot a woman while attempting to kidnap two teachers in Osi-Ekiti.

He said two female teachers of Ikerin Secondary School in the town were on their way home after school hours when they were double-crossed by the gunmen.

“It was around 4:30 pm. on Oct. 28 when our operatives at Araromi, Opin-Ekiti Divisonal Office, got a distressed call about a failed kidnap attempt.

“NSCDC officers, with some local hunters, met at the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had disappeared.

“One of the two women they wanted to abduct sustained minor bullet wounds but she is currently responding to treatment at a hospital.

“Officers of NSCDC have joined forces with the tactical team of Operation Harmony and the local hunters to search for the miscreants,” he said. (NAN)