The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to continue working from home till further notice as part of safety protocol against COVID-19 infection.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the affected federal workers have been at home since Monday, March 30, 2020 when the initial two-week lockdown was declared on FCT Abuja, Lagos and Ogun State, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, President Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the PTF, adding that the PTF has submitted its report to the President for appropriate decisions.

Mustapha spoke in Abuja during the press conference of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, which transited to PSC.

Mustapha said, “Before we take a decision as to when they will return to work, we will have clarity as to where we are in terms of control, vaccinations so that we do not blow the level of successes that we have achieved.”

Mustapha recalled that President Buhari received the End-of-Year Report of the PTF on December 22, 2020, and authorised the extension of the mandate of the PTF for three months.

According to him, following the expiration of the extension on March 31 2021 and a detailed review, the PTF submitted its report to President Buhari for further actions.

Mustapha added that the President had considered the report and has approved that the PTF would make transition to a Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, effective from April 1, 2021.

He added that the PSC would maintain the present constitution, functions and strategies of the PTF; be supported by a slim technical and administrative structure.

At the event, Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, said government directed all the states administering the COVID – 19 vaccines to stop the exercise when they may have used half of the doses allocated to them because it was not sure when next the second batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive the country.

Mamora said the directive to stated was for those who have received their first jab to be able to complete their vaccination.

The director-general of Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, assured that the centre was investigating the reported blood clotting in some individuals that had taken the first jab of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.