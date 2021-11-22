A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, has said one year after his wife’s death, Lauretta Amaka Ndoma-Egba, he still hears her voice and feels her presence in his home.

Ndoma-Egba spoke at the weekend at the memorial service for Amaka held at Our-Lady, Queen of Peace Catholic Church Parish in Akparabong, Ikom local government area (LGA) of Cross River State.

In his eulogy to his late wife the former parliamentarian stated that the only thing he still missed about his late wife was her physical presence stressing that everything concerning his late wife is still intact.

Ndoma-Egba who was leader of Nigeria’s seventh senate stressed that it is Amaka’s physical presence that is not seen at his home adding that that the legacies left behind by his late wife are exhibited on daily basis on lives of the children who she left behind.

Ndoma-Egba stressed that although the wife had gone to join the host of heaven, stressing that that her impact was still felt on the values she inculcated on the children she left behind stressing that it’s the reason why even though the wife is no more a lot still happen at home especially when it comes to maintaining effective hygiene in their home.

The APC chieftain who was also a chairman of the Board of NDDC, stated, “The house is kept clean and organised by the children. They correct themselves by simply telling the other, ‘Mummy will not like what you did.’ Or ‘is that how mummy did it’?”

Ndoma-Egba while praising God for protecting their home, he described death as an inevitable end which every mortal must experience.

Ndoma-Egba stressed that the four stages of grief which he suffered after wife’s demise included the loss of three other close relatives who died before his wife.

In his remarks, the Catholic Bishop of Ogoja Diocese Most Reverend Donatus Akpan told Ndoma-Egba not to worry himself over loss of wife but take solace on the fact that Amaka is gone to join the host of heaven giving the legacies she left behind.