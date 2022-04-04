10 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP ) terrorists with their children, on Sunday, surrendered to troops in Borno State, an intelligence source has revealed.

According to the source, the surrendered insurgents, comprising 10 male and 5 children, came out from their hiding enclaves around Jango village and Mandara Mountain in Gwoza and surrendered to troops of 151 Battalion in Banki, Bama local government area on April 3, 2022.

The terrorists were said to be those loyal to the Boko Haram faction of Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), Malam Bakura Salaba, who was recently killed by Bakura Buduma, a leader of Boko Haram, who replaced Abubakar Shekau.

The intelligence source, Zagazola Makama, who is a top security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad, added that the insurgents dropped their arms due to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

He said that that two AK47 riffles, 1 G3 riffle, 1 X FN riffle, 1 X PKT gun, 120 rounds of 7.62MM Nato, 31 RDS X 7.62MM special, 3 AK 47 extra Magazines, 3 X G3 Extra Magazines, 1, 36 HG, 2, knives and the sum of N600,000 was handed over to the troops by the insurgents.

He noted that the suspects and their family members would recieve medical attention at a military medical facility, after which they would undergo thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practices in handling such cases.

LEADERSHIP recall that over 50,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to the troops of the Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East between September 2021 and April 2022.

