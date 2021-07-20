An auto crash along Ilorin- Jebba highway on sallah day claimed the lives of 10 persons.

The lone auto crash which involved an 18-seater commercial Hiace bus occurred at a location called Iyemoja along Olooru-Okolowo area of the expressway in the Moro local government area of Kwara state.

It was gathered that the accident was caused by speed violation.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident.

He gave the registration number of the commercial vehicle as LND 742XK, saying that the rescue team took the injured people to Ayo hospital, Okolowo and the state General Hospital, Ilorin for medical attention.

Owoade added that the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ilorin.