No fewer than ten persons on Tuesday lost their lives in road mishaps that occurred in Ekiti and Ogun states.

Our correspondents gathered that the ghastly accident which occurred in Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti state claimed eight lives, while two persons were confirmed dead and 13 vehicles burnt in the petroleum tanker explosion that occurred at Ogere – Remo axis of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway .

Several other passengers were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash which happened along Ilumoba-Aisegba road.

A luxurious bus marked BDG-47-WT and a hummer bus with registration number ABC-82-XH were said to have had a head-on collision around along the route which claimed the lives of some of the passengers.

It was gathered that the luxurious bus was heading to Lagos from Kano while the hummer bus was coming from Lagos and heading to Abuja before the accident occurred.

The Police spokesman in the state, Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who confirmed the accident said a team of traffic personnel from Ode Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO and some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corp immediately mobilised to the scene.

He said the injured survivors were taken to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti and while the seven confirmed dead bodies were evacuated and taken to the mortuary.

In Ogun the fire outbreak, which occurred at the proposed new Kara Market in Ogere Remo in the Ogun State corridor of the expressway, resulted in heavy traffic gridlock along Nigeria’s busiest expressway, thereby compelling traffic management authorities to divert vehicular movements in and outbound Lagos state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a fully loaded 40 – feet truck, which content could not be ascertained, had earlier around 4a.m, fallen along the expressway, thereby causing serious gridlock which also narrowed the road.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who spoke with journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said a petroleum laden tanker, conveying 33, 000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also held up in the traffic, however, suddenly burst into flames that later consumed 12 other vehicles, including two cars in the inferno.

The development also compelled the state’s Deputy Governor, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele to lead a government’s delegation on an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.