Traffic on Lokoja-Abuja Expressway was locked down for several hours yesterday at NATACO in Lokoja, Kogi State due to an explosion from an 18- seater Hummer bus.

The melee caused people to run in different direction, carrying various information about the incident.

Some residents said that bandits had stormed the town.

The bus was reportedly carrying people for Maulud in Zamfara State when the accident occurred.

Eyewitness said the driver hit the road pavement and went up in flame with some materials in it exploding.

It took intervention of the men of the Nigeria Navy in Lokoja to restore normalcy as the crowd blocked the road, claiming that no help from fire-service came to safe the trapped travelers.

Later, a team of the Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC) rushed four persons who escaped with varying degrees of burns with peeled skin, the road was later freed.

While confirming the incident, the police spokesperson, CSP William Aya, stated that four persons were rescued alive.

