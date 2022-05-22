No fewer than ten Primary Healthcare Centres are said to have been renovated through the Community-Led Monitoring (CML) project in eight Local Government Councils of Katsina State.

The programme which is supported by Global Funds and implemented through the Association of Civil Society for Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN) in Batagarawa, Bindawa, Charanchi, Kaita, Kankia, Mani, Rimi and Funtua LGAs of the state, provide knowledge, skills, resources needed, to empower community members to take ownership and invest in their health.

In a state media meeting, the ACOMIN Coordinator, Sola Babadiya disclosed that at least 10 Primary Healthcare Centres, through the advocacy initiative, were renovated, helped with improved management of malaria commodities, and drugs which brought a drastic reduction of malaria prevalence in under-5 children and pregnant women, especially within the peak period.

He urged the state government to increase their budgetary allocations to malaria in particular, health general, educating the public on the need to imbibe malaria prevention practices as a lifestyles and being involved in the contribution of community support projects.