By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Senator representing Borno North senatorial district, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has confirmed that 10 civilians were killed and 20 others sustained various degrees of bullet wounds in Tuesday’s Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks on Damasak town in Borno State.

Kyari made the confirmation on Wednesday shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, at the council chamber of Government House, Maiduguri.

The Senator, who said was he terrified by the resurgence of attacks on the agrarian town, added that as at 5:30pm on Wednesday, the terrorists were reported to have returned back to the town unhindered.

“On the situation in Damasak, you are aware of the attack yesterday (Tuesday) into the midnight and the terrorists burnt several houses, people lost their lives and some with bullet wounds.

“But the most disturbing report that we are getting now is that the terrorists are back to the town and are presently there as of this evening. The report we received from our people is that they buried 10 people in the morning while about 20 persons sustained bullet wounds.

“The people of Damasak are desirous of staying in the town however, because of the security situation, some have fled into the bush while others fled into the neighbouring Niger republic for safety .

“But we are here, we have met with the Executive Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, myself, members of House of Representatives from my place and woman leader. We just flew in from Abuja this afternoon and we just finished having fruitful meeting with the governor.

“Some of the issues discussed are confidential. What is forefront to us now is the safety of our people. We want to commiserate with them. We feel their pain, we feel their hardship,we want to give them the assurance that government is up and doing and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure their safety, ” Kyari said.

Meanwhile, the North East Development Commission (NEDC ) has visited Governor Zulum to commiserate with him over the Damasak attacks.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the governor, the managing director of NEDC, Dr. Mohammed Alkali, said the Commission also visited Zulum to synergise with him on how to tackle the destruction by the Boko Haram terrorists in Damasak and bring succour to the victims.

He, however, expressed worry that the recurring attacks portend a setback to the developmental programmes of the Commission in the state.

“We came to pay homage to the Governor for the Ramadan. We have also come to commiserate with the Governor over the Damasak incident to see how we can synergies with him to bring succour to the people. It is not just Damasak but other areas such as Dikwa and others that were hit by the Boko Haram terrorists,” Alkali said.