Nine people were killed yesterday in an aerial bombardment of Buhari village in Yunusari local government of Yobe State

Some residents told LEADERSHIP that the incident occurred near the market.

But the Nigerian Air Force has dismissed reports that its aircraft bombed civilian settlements in Yobe State in error.

The report said several residents were killed when a NAF jet on a mission against Boko Haram terrorists, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) erroneously dropped a bomb at Buhari Village in Yunusari local government area of Yobe State.

In Kaduna State, bandits invaded Rido Gbagyi in Maraban Rido Community of Chikun local government area, killed one person and abducted five others.

The bandits who operated unchallenged for over an hour killed Mr Irrimiya Yohanna a Boys’ Brigade officer before whisking away the captives.

Responding, the director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the tweet was false in its entirety.

He said, “The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce. No bomb or missile was even expended.”

A resident, Mallam Musa, described the aircraft with spot of ash and military camouflage colour approached, flew in from the eastern part of the town and fired from east to the west.

Our correspondent who reported that many people were really confused on who launched the attack claiming the Boko Haram attacks they knew had never come through aircraft.

A resident, Abubakar Suleiman, lamented, “ let me tell you that, when shots were fired from the aircraft, people ran helter-skelter. Sadly, some were killed while others sustained injuries,” he added.

Out correspondent gathered that more than 20 people, including, old men, women and children were being treated at Gaidam General Hospital as of result of the incident.

However, those with serious injuries were referred Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, Yobe State capital for treatment.

When LEADERSHIP contacted the acting Army spokesman of Sector 2 Operation Hadi Kai, Damaturu, Lt Kennedy Anyewau, he could not be reached for comment on the incident.

When contacted the chairman of Yunusari Local Government, Alhaji Buka Gaji, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that, “it happened. We received the sad news and the victims are currently in the hospital receiving treatment, and some were transfered to Damaturu, the state capital.

“Let me tell you that, we cannot say where the aircraft came from; whether from Niger Republic or Nigerian military, We don’t know; the actual picture can only be given by security forces.”

The Yobe State police public relations officer, Mr Dungus Abdulkarim, said aircraft had to do with military operations and the police had no official statement on the issue.

Meanwhile, in the Kaduna village bandit attack, an eyewitness who lives around the community and participated in the burial of the killed Boys Brigade officer confirmed that when the bandits came, they started shooting sporadically to scare people and went for their targets.

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation from the Kaduna police command yet as the PPRO, Muhammed Jalige, when contacted promised to make enquiries and revert but he failed to do so as at the time of filing the report.