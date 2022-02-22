No fewer than 10 companies who were listed on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited between 2018 and 2022, thereby, shooting up the capital market capitalisation by N6.08 trillion.

To this end, the 10 listed companies have further boosted liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. Also, the listings have increased the visibility of the companies to investors on the African continent and across the globe.

The Nigerian Exchange provides access to capital for Nigerian and international companies, from small cap and growth-oriented companies, to more established businesses looking to utilise the capital market to fund their business and expansion strategies.

Data obtained from the NGX showed that 10 new companies were listed in the period under review.

In 2018, Notore Chemical Industries Plc listed 1.61 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N62.50 per share, amounted to N100.75 billion capitalisation. The NGX admitted N6.29 billion of Skyway Aviation Handling Company shares, N1.83 trillion shares of MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) and N1.36 trillion of Airtel Africa shares on its trading platform in 2019, while N1.18 trillion shares of BUA Cement listed on NGX in 2020.

In 2021, N840.260 billion shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Companys (GTCO), N7.371 billion shares of Ronchess Global Resources, N34.861 billion of Nigerian Exchange Group and N62.6 million of Bricklinks Africa shares were listed on NGX, while in 2022 so far, BUA Foods listed N720 billion shares on NGX.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX), in the beginning of the year, said, it will focus on five major areas in the year as the Exchange seeks to deepen access and attract new generation of investors to the market.

The CEO of NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, said the Exchange would drive its growth in 2022 by focusing on five strategic areas, including building on digital transformation, listings and delistings, technology, partnerships and sustainability.

Popoola said the NGX would seek to consolidate its historic status with a new verve of digitisation by creating innovative and automated access to the market while ensuring overall quality of listed companies and ease of capital raising process.

According to him, the Exchange would deploy strategic initiatives to attract financial technology (Fintech) firms to the stock market, including launching of a Nasdaq-style board for the listing of tech companies.

The CEO of APT Securities & Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi attributed the listing of MTNN and Airtel Africa to the achievements of the present government, saying, “For many years, everybody was working on bringing the telecommunication company to the capital market. One of the major success stories of this present administration was to convince MTN Nigeria to get listed on the Exchange.”

He noted that “for bringing MTN Nigeria to the capital market, it attracted Airtel Africa to list on the Nigerian Exchange. Now, we have BUA Foods and BUA Cement listed in the Exchange.

“These four companies constitute about 50 per cent of market capitalisation and they were all listed during President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

“We hope Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) since it is now a limited liability company will be listed too. Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) bill that took us 18 years into law and I wish NNPC will be listed also. They promised two years and it remains one year for NNPC to be listed on the NGX. We anticipated that the refineries, Nigeria LNG Ltd (NLNG), among others are quoted.”

The chief operating officer, InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omoriodon said: “the Nigerian Exchange provides access to long and medium terms finance for structured businesses. The Exchange is positioned to help multinational and local businesses and a wide range of investors gain an overriding view of the capital market as well as guide investors and businesses in making wise investment and finance choices.”

He however noted that “the present market fragmentation is not the best for our market; we need to have a standardized market where we have companies from across the sectors of the economy listed so that no one firm or few firms will be domineering and dictating the movement of the market as we currently experience.”

He added that “the listing of MTN Airtel Africa, Airtel Africa and BUA Cement was a welcome development that reduced Dangote Cement’s dominance and control. The government and the market regulators should encourage companies to list and participate.

“Making the right policies to drive economic growth and encourage small businesses to list by reducing cost of listing and post listing requirements are key to addressing this issue.”