The Christian Association of Nigeria yesterday said 10 more students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna State had been released.

It was gathered that 11 of the students were still being held by the bandits despite the payment of ransom.

The Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said.

He said, “10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits. We are thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support. We are trusting God that the rest will be released very soon. All have been reunited with their parents.”

Ten of the students were released on Saturday, September 18 after spending 74 days captivity of terrorists, with 22 others still being held.