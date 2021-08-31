Every year, many Nigerian music stars release albums that make impact globally. It is now commonplace to hear Nigerian songs on foreign radio stations, pubs, clubs and recreational centres.

These albums usually garner millions of streams on various music streaming platforms. But one of the biggest and most used streaming platform for millions of music lovers across the globe is Spotify.

Here are the top 10 most streamed Nigerian albums of 2020 on Spotify

“Made In Lagos” by Wizkid:

Released in October 2020, to rave reviews across the globe, “Made in Lagos” has 175 million streams, making it the most streamed Nigerian project of 2020.

“Twice As Tall” by Burna Boy:



Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album is the second most streamed Nigerian album of 2020,so far the project has been streamed 122 Million times.

“A Better Time” by Davido



Davido’s 2020 effort came third in the list of most streamed Nigerian albums on spotify. The 30BG Boss has so far clocked 40.6 million streams as of August 30, 2021.

“Carpe Diem” by Olamide:

Badoo has never failed to drop a solid body of work since he burst in 2011, with his debut album, Rapsodi. Olamide’s “Carpe Diem” is the fourth most streamed Nigerian album of 2020, with 37.3 million streams.

“Get Layd” by Omahlay:



The 23 year-old singer has continued to release chart topping songs since he came on the scene in 2019. His second album, “Get Layd” has done very well on the charts and it is currently number 5 on the most streamed Nigerian projects of 2020, with 30.9 million streams. Not bad for a 23 year-old.

“Celia” by Tiwa Savage:

Tiwa Savage’s new body of work has helped her to stake her claim as an elite artiste. She has been able to hold her own in the male dominated music industry. “Celia” has been streamed 30.3 million times, and is currently number 6 on the Spotify list of most streamed Nigerian albums.

“What Have We Done” by Omah Lay:

Omah Lay followed up the success of “Get Layd” with this body of work, that currently sits on number 7, with 29.1 million streams.

“Afro Pop” Vol.1 by Adekunle Gold:



The former YBNL signed artiste has continued to make great music despite not being on Olamide’s label. His latest is currently ranked number 8, with 24.06 million streams.

“For Broken Ears” by Tems:



Tems has been considered by many music watchers as the revelation of 2020. Prior to her stellar performance on the chart topping song of the summer, “Essence”.

Not many people knew who Tems was. The success of “Essence” has rubbed off on her as her debut, “For Broken Ears” is the 9th most streamed song of 2020, with 24.02 million streams.

“Apollo” by FireBoy DML:

The fast rising artiste has done very well for himself despite being a relatively new comer in the industry. With 17.6 million streams, “Apollo” is the 10th most streamed Nigerian project on Spotify.