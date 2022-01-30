A total of 26 African YouTube creators, including 10 Nigerian creators, have been selected to join the 2022 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund initiative.

They were chosen to join a global cohort of 135 from around the world, who will have the opportunity to get funding support to help them create fresh and authentic stories.

The list was dominated by South African content creators with 12, followed by Nigeria with 10 and Kenya with 4, all from different professional, social and academic backgrounds.

This is the second class of African creators in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is now established as a multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube.

In 2021, the program welcomed 133 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year, with plans to invest directly in over 500 innovators and artists globally to fulfil its objective.

part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2022, each of the 26 African YouTubers selected will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels. They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops and networking programmes.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Mr Alex Okosi.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he added.

One of the lucky content creators, Fisayo Fosudo from Nigeria, who has a background in economics and communication, uses his channel, under his own name, to analyse trends and developments in the technology space while showing his viewers how they can benefit from these trends.

Kenyan creator Justus Nandwa, who hosts the popular online series Shared Moments with Justus, puts a human face to issues faced by ordinary African men and women by telling inspiring and life-changing stories that encourages his audience to make the best out of life.

South African self-published author, HIV/AIDS awareness advocate and award-winning social entrepreneur, Nozibele Qamngana has the mission to use her channel, under her name, to demystify and hold open conversations about living with HIV.