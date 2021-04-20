By PATRICK OCHOGA |

A non-governmental organization, Art for Humanity Foundation, yesterday trained 10 independent photojournalists on ethical reportage of migration issues in Edo State.

The executive director of the foundation, Osaze Efe, said the two-day training was organised in partnership with Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and UNESCO.

Efe said the training was designed to develop the capacities of photojournalist to raise awareness on migratory information and risks.

He explained that visual stories were the main sources that potential migrants used to gain knowledge on migration, adding that capacity building for photojournalists would amplify migrant stories and promote informed decision making on migration.

The guest lecturer, Dr Eddy Akpomera, a lecturer, department of political science, University of Benin said migration promotes development and integration of societies when orderly.

In his paper presentation entitled “Migration and Visual Story Telling,” Akpomera said migration could also be risky and exploitative when done irregularly.

He explained that the narrative of sub-Sahara Africa migration by western media always painted negative picture of Africa migration into Europe through overcrowded boats.

“This scenario, however, does not represent the complete picture of Africa migration. First, the reality, according to IOM, is that majority of Africans’ migration have been within the continent with fewer figures to Europe and United States of America,’’he said.