BY SAM EGWU |

Travellers and residents on Anyigba-Itobe road, Kogi State can now heave a sigh of relief as Ten suspected kidnappers operating in the area were nabbed at Achigili in Ofu local government area.

Source at the scene who spoke with our reporter said the security operatives with the support of hunters allegedly brought from the neighbouring community sprang into action on discovering the route the kidnappers normally use.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source further revealed that in the last two weeks there have been tales of woes from travellers and residents adding that Mrs Iyeoma, the wife of late Simon Adole was kidnapped on her way from early morning mass in Egume.

“They are demanding N20 million ransom for the widow to regain her freedom.”

Confirming the allegation of arrest of the kidnappers in Lokoja, yesterday, to journalists the police public relation officer, PPRO, Mr Williams Aya said the alleged suspects were yet to be investigated.

He noted that the suspects would be paraded before the public after the investigations have been concluded and authenticated.