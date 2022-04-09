The 2022 Grammy awards finally held on April 3,2022,after it was postponed from its February 25th date,due to an outbreak of a new covid 19 strain.

For the first time in its 64 year history, five Nigerians were nominated in different categories. Wizkid had two nomination, Burna Boy, Tems, Femi and Made Kuti.

Many Nigerians were eagerly looking forward to the award night with high hopes and expectations that Wizkid will win at least one award from the two nominations.

However, the singer lost both nominations as the Best Global Music Performance award was won by Arooj Aftab, ‘Mohabbat’, while Angelique Kidjo, ‘Mother Nature’, won the Best Global Music Album category.

Wizkid was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, recognising new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

He also received a second nomination in the Best Global Music Album category for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Every Grammys award gala night comes with fanfare,glamour controversies, surprises and spectacular stage performances from selected artists.This year’s edition was not any different.

Here are 10 takeaways from the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Wizkid’s Fans Reaction

Wizkid’s failure to win the award in the two categories he was nominated in angered his fans popularly called “Wizkid FC”.

The singer lost both Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album Grammy Awards to Arooj Aftab’s ‘Mohabbat’ and Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ respectively.

Fans of the Nigerian Superstar immediately went on a trolling spree underneath Kidjo’s Instagram celebratory post, forcing her to disable her comment section.

They claimed the songstress didn’t deserve the award and had robbed Wizkid of his win.

Here is how some of his fans reacted to the Grammy snub

Iamluchi_ent wrote: “Oleeeeeeeee… that award was not yours.”

Richyrayofficial said: “I no know wetin this woman dey sing, who dey stream or even vote for your music self.”

malay_uranta wrote: “Let the rising stars shine and make them feel proud. You don too do, we’re not in the 90’s okay” (sic)

Wizkid’s Essence featuring fast-rising music star, Tems was released in October 2020 as the 11th song on Made in Lagos, Wizkid’s fourth studio album.

Made in Lagos, also hit Number one on the Billboard World Album Chart in August.

Femi Kuti’s Five Nominations Without A Win

Afrobeat singer Femi Kuti,has so far been nominated for the Grammys five times in a roll,but is yet to win the prestigious award.

Femi Kuti’s “Pà Pá Pà” was nominated in the “Best Global Music Performance” and double album with his son, Made, with the song “Legacy” nominated in the “Best Global Music Album” category.

His song “Pà Pá Pà” lost in its category to Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab’s “Mohabbat” while “Legacy” lost to Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo’s album “Mother nature”.

Angelique Kidjo’s Domination

When it comes to African artists with the most Grammy nominations and wins Angelique Kidjo’s name readily comes to mind.The music powerhouse has been bagging Grammys for a long time.She has a total of 9 Grammy nominations and won 4 out of the nine.

The singer who sure knows the standard and norms of producing a Grammy nominated album and what effort it takes to be a winner.

Yemi Alade,Burna Boy And Mr Eazi’s Grammy Certification

Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade alongside her compatriots,Burna Boy and Mr Eazi will be receiving Grammy certificates each for their contribution to Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy award winning album ‘Mother Nature’.

Grammy rule states that all featured artists, producers, and directors will receive a Grammy certificate for their contribution to an album if it wins an award.

Arooj Aftab Becomes First Pakistani Artist To Win A Grammy

Pakistan-born Brooklyn based artist, Arooj Aftab won her first GRAMMYs in the Best Global Music Performance category for the rendition of ‘Mohabbat’ from the album Vulture Prince, which has songs by famous Pakistani singers like Mehdi Hassan and Iqbal Bano.

She won in the category along with other musicians Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Yo-Yo Ma, and WizKid Featuring Tems.

Aftab was also nominated in the Best New Artist category at GRAMMYs which was won by Olivia Rodrigo.

In her acceptance speech, Aftab said, “I think I’m gonna faint. Wow, thank you so much. I feel like this category in and of itself has been so insane. Thank you so much to everyone who helped me make this record.”

Trevor Noah Hosts Grammy Awards For Second Year In A Row

South African born Comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah was the main presenter at the 2022 Grammy Awards.Noah also hosted the awards last year making this his second time serving as a Grammy host.

All White Band Wins Grammy For Best Reggae Album

Predominantly white, Virginia-based Reggae band Soldier of Jah Army, known as SOJA, took home the 2022 Grammy award for “Best Reggae Album” for their seventh studio album, Beauty in the Silence.

The band beat out five Jamaican nominees, including Dancehall Queen Spice, who was nominated for her debut album 10, dancehall veteran Sean Paul for his work on Live N Livin, Jesse Royal for Royal, Gramps Morgan for Positive Vibration and Reggae songstress Etana, who earned a nomination for her genre-bending project, Pamoja.

The win marks the first time an all-white Reggae band has won the award and the third time a non-Jamaican person or group has won in the Reggae category’s 37 year history.

Most Grammy Awards Won By A Rapper

Rapper Kanye West has matched Jay-Z as the rapper with the most Grammy Awards in history.

With 24 Grammy awards won, “Ye” and Jay-Z share the record title for the most Grammy awards won by a rapper.

Popular Artists Who Have Never Won A Grammy

Surprisingly,some of the biggest music stars on the planet have consistently released great music, throughout their careers but are yet to win the prestigious awards, despite having several nominations. Artists like Snoop Dogg has been nominated 17 times but is yet to win. Others are Brian McKnight, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Blake Shelton, Diana Ross, Jennifer Lopez just to mention a few.

Justin Bieber Snub

The pop superstar received eight nominations this year, a total topped only by Jon Batiste, who amassed 11 nods. But Bieber went home empty-handed.