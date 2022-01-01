A broadcast journalist, Fidel Oseghale, who narrowly escaped the December 31, 2011 bomb blast at the Mogadishu Cantonment popularly called Abacha Barracks in Abuja, yesterday reflected on his ordeal, saying the course of his life was altered after that experience.

Oseghale, who described his survival as a second chance in life, said the experience was life-turning and traumatic.

He added that it did not speak well of the country that terrorists and criminal elements could still pull off attacks within military establishments and premises as was recently witnessed in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

On December 31, 2011 a bomb exploded at the market in the barracks, leaving many dead and others injured.

Oseghale who recalled that he had barely spent two weeks in Abuja where he was interviewed for a new job, said; “That very experience was a life turning one, it totally altered the course of my life. It showed me that life was short, precious and most importantly very traumatic.”

He noted that besides Abuja being the nation’s capital and the most secure place in the country, many people believed the barrack was the last place a bomb could be planted and detonated.

He lamented that it seemed that no lesson had been learnt from the Abacha Barracks attack. The journalist who noted that while the Nyanya and UN building blasts happened a few years after, it was disheartening that the nation still grapples with the level of security crisis that claims a lot of lives daily.

