Residents of Ondo Southern Senatorial District have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue them from decades of outright blackout.

The residents who spoke through a social Crusader, Mr. Kolade Omoyeni, in Sabomi, Ilaje/Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State said that the riverine communities have been disconnected from the national grid by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for over 10 years.

According to Omoyeni, the total blackout has destroyed the socio-economic development of the districts.

In his open letter to the president, entitled: “President Buhari, Save Ondo South From Decades Of Darkness Now,” he said: “The social, economic, and moral growth and development of our people are now in obvious disarray.

“Even politicians have worked to get BEDC to the needy but the electricity distributor is hell-bent on keeping over three million people in darkness.

“There can’t be an industry in Ondo South where the people have been living in darkness for about 15 years.”

While appealing to the president to give an express order to BEDC to immediately restore electricity to the district, Omoyenj said the area once played host to industries such as Oluwa Glass; Araromi Rubber Estate, Okitipupa Oil Palm, and others.

According to him, if there were efforts to rebuild and advance the moribund industries, it could not be achieved without an electricity supply.