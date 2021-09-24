Aisha Ismail, daughter of renowned philanthropist and serial entrepreneur, Munira Suleiman Tanimu, has launched her first children’s storybook on banditry.

The book titled the Adventure of Princess Khadijah, which was launched on her 10th birthday, dwells on issues around banditry that has become the order of the day in Nigeria.

“Each time I hear a school is being closed down because some schoolchildren were kidnapped, I feel so sad that we are being deprived of our fundamental rights to quality education,” Aisha said, while speaking on her inspiration to put her first book together.

It’s a storybook suitable for children as it shows how a brave princess Khadijah and her friends helped the kingdom to end banditry.

Aisha said she believes Nigeria would soon be a place where every child will go to school without the fear of being kidnapped but wants the government at all levels to pay more attention to security.

She said, “The Adventure of Princess Khadijah speaks to the future of my country as a peaceful nation where boys and girls of school age will go to school without fear of being kidnapped. It speaks to the hope that our founding fathers promised. It speaks to the land flowing with milk and honey; it speaks to the Nigeria of our dream”.

Prominent Nigerians, who read through the fascinating but pensive story of the Adventure of Princess Khadijah, expressed their views about the book and the author.

A former minister of women affairs, Hajiya Aisha Ismail, said, “The book is a delightful story written by a very imaginative young girl, who happens to be my granddaughter. It is a typical children’s book, guaranteed to keep other young girls enthralled.

“The author, Aisha Ahmed Ismail, is a very intelligent girl. She uses her brain to give children and even adults a delightful and meaningful story that could become a fantastic bedtime story for the family. This I’m sure indicates more delightful stories to come from her. She is definitely a successful writer in the making. I’m so proud of her”.

Mrs Noordina Aliyu Modibbo, Proprietor of Castle Hill Academy, described the book as a colourful story, excellently written with a richly drawn backdrop of culture.

“A wonderful debut story of courage and faith by an intelligent 10yr old girl; this is an awesome story, the story relates to one of the challenges the country is facing today and written by a young girl of 10, I’m highly impressed. The story gives hope that one day our dear country will be at peace and we will all live happily ever after” Barr. Zainab Hassan, President, National Council for Women Society, Kaduna Chapter, she added.

Aisha’s head teacher at Dominique Dyer, Abuja said,

“Aisha Ahmed Ismail, in her debut novel, weaves a tale of girls with strength, courage and a determination for good to prevail over evil.

“As Aisha’s Head teacher I am beyond proud of what she has achieved, Aisha has been a pupil at Abuja Preparatory School since she was 2 years old. Her ambition and drive are a wonderful example to all our pupils; we are delighted to be able to celebrate her first publication”.