There is no doubt that Nigeria still has a large gap to cover in journey to diversify the economy away from its reliance on imports, especially oil as major source of revenue. Oil accounts for over 80 percent of exports, a third of banking sector credit, and half of government revenues, according to World Bank.

Nigeria currently has large investment deficit, a problem governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele passionately thinks could be solved by supporting the manufacturing sector of the economy to thrive and create jobs for the growing army of youths, and grow the domestic economy.

Many (young) Nigerians are passing through tough times, enduring much pain and suffering and even a lot of indignities like taking to electronic fraud, ritual killings and other forms of criminalities, including kidnapping and armed robbery. There are other grave worries as well, to wit, non-availability of jobs, high poverty incidence, hunger, especially in an economy that is largely comatose.

In its consistent effort to promote a thriving economy and expand opportunities for all businesses, the central bank recently launched a its 100-for-100 Policy for Production and Productivity (PPP) programme with the disbursement of N23.2 billion to 28 companies as part of efforts to accelerate manufacturing output and promote further diversification of the economy. Checks were presented to the beneficiaries at the elaborate ceremony in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 100 for 100 is another policy revolution of the CBN designed to stimulate investments in Nigeria’s priority sectors with the core objective of boosting production and productivity, which will aid efforts to stimulate greater growth of the nation’s economy and create employment opportunities. Under this initiative, every hundred days, manufacturers in critical sectors that seek to engage in greenfield projects or in expanding their existing facilities will have access to cheaper forms of credit at single digit rates, as well as foreign exchange to procure plants and machineries.

Expectedly, not less than 243 applications valued at N321.06 billion, spread over key sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and services sectors were received for the first cycle of the initiative that culminated in the disbursement of N23.2 billion to 28 successful business who were able to scale through the stringent requirements for the facility now offered at a single digit interest rate.

79 applications valued at N121.87 billion were initially received through the commercial banks for projects in six sectors. From that, 28 companies with projects that have clearly articulated proposals were selected for funding. The 100 for 100 PPP is one of the bank’s interventions designed to fast track productive activities in priority sectors.

It is not unexpected that the programme is attracting huge application. The programme has the potential to significantly accelerate manufacturing output, promote further diversification of our economy and enable faster growth of our non-oil exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The benefiting projects comprise 14 in the manufacturing sector, 12 in the agricultural sector, and 2 in the healthcare sector. CBN Governor says the programme will aid the bank’s efforts to stimulate greater growth of our economy and create employment opportunities. Five of the selected projects are greenfield projects seeking to exploit the huge opportunities in key sectors of our economy.

When fully operational, the projects are expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors of the economy, as well as generate close to $125.80 million in foreign exchange earnings, Mr Emefiele said.

The CBN Governor did not mince words when he assured every interested party at the launch of the programme recently that there is more funds to be accessed by ideal or legitimate manufacturers. “Under this initiative, every hundred days, manufacturers in critical sectors that seek to engage in greenfield projects or in expanding their existing facilities will have access to cheaper forms of credit at single digit rates, as well as foreign exchange to procure plants and machineries,” he stated.

What that means is that over 79 per cent of the challenge – funding – facing operators in the manufacturing sector has been taken care of by the latest CBN intervention wand.

How? The 100-for-100 policy for production is one of such interventions designed to fast track productive activities in priority sectors.

Under this programme, eligible applicants are simply required to submit their applications to their banks, after which, a notification is submitted on a dedicated portal – https://100for100ppp.ng, which has been created to ensure transparency and allow applicants track the status of their applications. Emefiele’s drive to make Nigeria an industrial hub is understandable.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, 40 per cent of Nigerians (83 million people) lived below the poverty line, while another 25 per cent (53 million) were vulnerable. The number of Nigerians living below the international poverty line is expected to rise by 12 million in 2019–23. That’s keeps Emefiele and his team at the Central Bank awake all day and night.

For Emefiele and his team, with the significant opportunities in the real sector, there remains sufficient room for additional investments in the various sub-sectors. No wonder he urged potential investors to take advantage of the various CBN intervention programmes and schemes, as well as other financing options out there, to invest in key sectors of our economy given the potential gains that could be generated from them.

“Let me assure all current and prospective operators in the industrial sector that the Central Bank of Nigeria stands ready to continue to provide the needed support, financial and otherwise, to fast-track the development of our industrial sector.

To those seeking to invest in new greenfield or existing brownfield projects, the soft spoken CBN Bosss said the apex Bank will continue to provide all the needed support, both in Naira and dollars specifically for the importation of plants and equipment to actualize these investments. “It is pertinent to point out that the foreign exchange support will be solely for the importation of spares, plants and equipment needed to increase production capacities of these companies. Let me emphasize that our mission through this initiative is to ensure that priority is accorded to companies who display verifiable progress in our imports substitution and job creation drive.”

Consequently, the CBN has said it would soon unveil a new FX bidding regime that is market driven and supports companies that accord utmost priority for our local production and job creation drive.

While Nigeria has made some progress in socio-economic terms in recent years, its human capital development ranked 150 of 157 countries in the World Bank’s 2020 human capital index. The country continues to face massive developmental challenges, including the need to reduce the dependency on oil and diversify the economy, address insufficient infrastructure, build strong and effective institutions.

President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansul Ahmed said Emefiele has provided pragmatic and progressive leadership for manufacturers to succeed. Nothing gladdens Ahmed more than the fact that many members of his association are now being empowered through support initiatives of the apex to dust up their factories and create jobs. He said the long practice of Nigeria exporting raw materials is being reversed by Emefiele by encouraging local productivity, creating opportunity for manufacturers to process raw materials into finished goods.

Ahmed told the crowd that throng the conference hall of the central bank at the launch of the programme on 31st January 2022 that Nigeria’s hidden capacity to produce what it consumes is being activated by Emefiele through such programmes as 100 for 100 policy. “It will broaden the space of participation and increase their quality and production capacity and become competitive” in their chain of operation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige could not agree less with Emefiele on the urgent need to convert Nigeria’s rich but idle human resource (millions of youths) into productive ventures for economic growth and peace in Nigeria.

For the minister of employment, the 100 for 100 PPP is a narrative change. He said the programme is designed to ensure that Nigeria moves from a consumption to production nation. Hear him, “Our bulging youth population must be used to the advantage of the country. We have seen Boko Haram, IPOB and Oduduwa People’s Congress. They are a challenge today because they are not fully engaged.”

Ngige particularly spoke the mind of many people when he said the nation’s economy has not been sustainably diversified to deal with the social delinquency problems troubling the country. “We know that if we don’t have a central bank that is playing central forward and even goal keeping today, this country will die,” Ngige said.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who represented SGF Boss Mustapha, Dr Habiba Lawal said the programme is well thought-out. She urged the beneficiaries to key into and engage with the process and create the needed jobs.