The family of late Edo business mogul and philanthropist, Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, has said that no fewer than 100 public school children in Edo State would be offered scholarship in honour of their departed patriarch.

The eldest child of the late Okunbo and wife of Olu of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, made the disclosure when she led her other siblings to the Mausoleum of the late billionaire to offer prayers to mark his posthumous 64th birthday.

She made this known in Benin City, the Edo State capital, as they gathered at the mausoleum site located at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farm where songs of worship were rendered and prayers were also offered for the repose of the soul of their late father at the weekend .

The Olori explained that the idea of scholarship was informed by their father’s passion and support towards education as well as education being one of the legacies he bequeathed to them.

While noting that modalities for selecting the beneficiaries was being perfected, she added that children of parents who could not afford school fees would be given priority.

She said: “We are going to pay school fees for 100 children in the memory of our father because he was very passionate about education and he often said what he owed us more importantly was education.

“We are targeting primary and secondary school children in public schools in the State whose parents are unable to pay their fees for the year.

“From all we have heard since he passed on, it is evident that he lived an impactful life and left great legacies and that is what we the children are doing to keep alive.”

