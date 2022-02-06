No fewer than 100 women have benefitted from a free breast cancer screening in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

The free breast screening programme organised by Women in Rotary, a female member of Rotary Club, Oyo State chapter on Friday was held at the Aperin Oniyere Primary Health Care Center Ibadan.

The group’s coordinator, Mrs Folake Ladeinde, urged women to always conduct self breast examination for early detection of lump and eventual treatment.

Ladeinde noted that the Women In Rotary was established and approved by Rotary International in order to add value to its activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

She maintained that the screening was part of the activities marking the celebration of 2022 World Cancer Day, with the theme “Close the Care Gap.”

Ladeinde explained that the screening was organised due to the increasing rate of breast cancer deaths across the world.

According to her, education on self breast cancer examination would help in early detection and consequently save lives.

“If lumps are detected early after self examination, the next thing is to see a doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People should not panic when they discover lumps because not all lumps are cancerous. Detection of lumps in the breast is not a death sentence,” she said.

She said the group intends to close the gap on the rate of death of breast cancer patients by educating and training teenage girls and mature women on how to do breast self examination.

“By doing this, we are closing the gap in the death rate of breast cancer in the society,” she said.

Ladeinde said that some lumps were just abnormal growth, which needed to be treated in order not to degenerate.