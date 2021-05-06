By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

About 10,000 farmers are to benefit from Kwara State agricultural input subsidy scheme.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated this yesterday when he launched the scheme in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq said the scheme would give the beneficiaries access to various agriculture inputs at 50 per cent market price.

The scheme, the governor said aligned with the state’s strategic plan for food security and sustainable development.

He said the intervention became necessary to compensate farmers for their loss to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last farming season and to boost food production in the state.

“This subsidy scheme gives our farmers easy access to certified seeds, assorted fertilisers and herbicides for the 2021 planting season at 50 per cent market price,” he said.

The Kwara State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture chairman, Hon. Ojo Olayiwola, commended the executive arm of government for placing premium on the agricultural sector with several supports for farmers in the state.

The technical assistant to the governor on agriculture, AbdulQuawiy Olododo, said the scheme, tagged: ‘Beta Yield’, will provide farmers access to certified and improved seedlings and boost their productivity.