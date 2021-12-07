Over 10,000 subscribers have submitted applications through the National Housing Programme portal recently opened by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for 5,000 houses in 34 states, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) has said.

It, however, advised applicants to ensure strict compliance to the requirements by uploading complete and only valid documents on the portal.

The ministry said the requirements for the online registration for the prospective applicants include passport photograph, current certified tax clearance/payment slip.

Others include means of identification such as current national ID, driver’s licences, international passport and voter’s card as well as letter of first appointment and gazette of confirmation of appointment (for public servants).

On why some applications were not successful, the ministry in a statement issued in Abuja, said these included lack of current tax clearance certificate; non evidence of tax clearance, and no pay slip.

Others included the non-submission of memorandum of acceptance, incomplete or inconsistent documents and not having valid means of identification or submission of an expired one.

It assured all prospective applicants who complied with all the registration requirements that they will have a hitch-free subscription and successful applicants for the homes would be notified via the e-mail addresses they supplied.

“Alternatively, applicants can log in to their profile to check the status of their application,” the FMWH stated.

On the breakdown of the status update as recorded on the web-portal platforms, the ministry stated that out of the total number of 10,543 applicants, 10,206 applications were pending, 238 applications have been successfully submitted and 115 applications were approved.

“The ministry hereby appeals for strict compliance with the stipulated requirements for easy processing and approval of applications,” it stated.