Mo Farah will not defend his 10,000 metres Olympic title after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Advertisements





The four-time Olympic champion missed the qualifying time in an invitational 10,000m at the British Athletics Championships to suffer a devastating blow in Manchester.

Farah needed to go under 27 minutes 28 seconds at the Regional Arena to earn his place on the plane to Tokyo ahead of Sunday night’s deadline.

But he clocked 27 minutes 47.04 seconds and will not defend the 10,000m title he won at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Farah, a double 5,000m Olympic champion, said trackside: “You go out there and give it all and that’s all you have. It’s quite windy. I tried to push and push and I ran my lungs out.

“That’s all you can do as a human being, give it your all. I’ve had a wonderful career. I’m very grateful. That’s all I had today.

“It’s a tough one. I’ve always said if I can’t compete with the best, I’m not going to be in a final. Tonight wasn’t good enough.”

The invitational race was hastily arranged after Farah failed to qualify during the 10,000m trials in Birmingham earlier this month.