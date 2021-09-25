Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the 100kWP solar hybrid mini grid and the modern market worth N2.2 billion in Kasuwan magani of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State will boost the economy of the state.

The solar hybrid mini grid is deployed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Blue Camel Energy Limited under the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) projects.

The solar hybrid mini grid according to the Managing Director/CEO of REA who was represented by the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Dr. Sanusi Ohiare will provide constant and reliable electricity to over 500 shops in the market, 1commercial Bank, 1 Police Station and 1 Fire Service Station.

Speaking when he commissioned the projects, Osinbajo said the solar power plant would not have been possible without the intervention of Buhari administration despite the passage of the Electric Power Reform Act in 2005, the activation of Rural Electrification was only commenced in 2019, which is 14 years after the act was passed.

Rural Electrification provides subsidies, a clear and transparent process. In the key Rural Electrification Farm circle so far, more than 6 Billion Naira worth of project has been executed, with 42,000 connections to estimated 200,000 Nigerians.

“There is a key focus globally on renewable electrification that we can take advantage of, especially to expand rural electrification in the country, to provide electricity for underprivileged communities.

“This rural electrification approach is laudable and I must commend the state governor for this initiative. We shall continue to expand the rural electrification” he said.

On the modern market, he said, the market symbolizes effective coordination between the Federal government and Kaduna State government, stressing that Kaduna state government commitment to rebuilding and modernizing the market is apt.

“I am also happy for the Ministry of Power whom through the Rural Electrification Agency partnered with the Kaduna State government to create a sustainable free source of power for the market”.

On his part, the Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar Aliyu said, the commitment of the Federal Government in powering communities through the use of off-grid solutions, the energy gap in the nation will continue to close at a pace Nigerians will be satisfied with.

“ The critical role of renewable energy and off-grid Electrification in ensuring a robust energy and off-grid Electrication in ensuring a robust energy mix and energy security in line with global trend in energy transition and our National Electricity Vision 30:30:30 which is a vision to achieve 30,000mw by the year 2030 with 30% coming from renewable energy.

“The Ministry is leading the implementation of the 5 million new connection using solar,binder the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) launched by the Federal Government. In particular, Solar Power Naija is one of the initiative that is designed to achieve the Ministry’s goals where the CBN is providing 140 billion Naira concessional loans to local investors towards providing electricity access to homes and businesses”.

Earlier in his speech, Governor el-rufai commended the vice president for accepting to Commission the power and market project which is people oriented.

He disclosed that the market was ready for commissioning since last year but had to wait for the vice president to be available to commission it.

Sulieman Yusuf, founder and managing Director of blue camel energy a company that has been into renewable energy for the past 14 years in Nigeria that partnered REA stressed that pollution and green environment is another key reason why the renewable energy is very important

“We have a 15 years partnership sustainability plan in this project and after that 15 years, depending on what technologies are available and where this takes us. Probably it will be reviewed again.

“Part of why sustainability is the problem is if you have a problem in Maiduguri, you will have to send people from Lagos to troubleshoot it. We arE training people to this effect in every area we have a renewable energy setup.