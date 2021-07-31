The Nigerian Army has said no fewer than 28 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to troops during clearance operations in Borno State.

According to a statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorists surrendered with 25 adult females and 48 children at different locations on Thursday.

He said troops arrested eight Boko Haram insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion at Ruwaza village in Bama local government area of Borno state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar development, troops of Forward Operational Base (FOB) operating along Bocobs – Bama road arrested 20 Boko Haram fighters and their families, who surrendered to troops at Nbewa village, also in Bama local government area of Borno State.

He said the surrendered families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children.

Brig Gen Nwachukwu said the suspects all surrendered to the troops during clearance operations in the areas on Thursday following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.

He said the children among the suspects who surrendered have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects, who have been documented and screened are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

In another operation, troops of 73 Battalion, Forward Operating Base (FOB) in conjunction with combined team of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hunters intercepted a Boko Haram Terrorists logistics supplier during a fighting patrol along Molai – Damboa Road.

He said the combined team on being alerted swiftly mobilised and stormed the location, where they arrested the suspect, while he was perfecting plans to deliver logistics to the insurgents in the forest.

Items recovered from the suspect include a vehicle, four jerry cans of 30 Litres of PMS, one 4 Litre gallon of engine oil, one motorcycle pump, one oil treatment, one torch light, one mosquito net, two praying mats, two blankets, four Spanners, 10 packets of 1.5v battery and three dozens of diamond rubber solution.

Others items recovered are five packets of candies, five packets of seasoning and measures of other foodstuffs.