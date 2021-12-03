A total of 109 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State will be awarded first class degrees during the institution’s 45th convocation ceremonies scheduled for December 8 and 11.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, who disclosed this yesterday at a press conference organised to formally herald activities marking the events and the grand finale of the 60th anniversary of the university also stated that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, would be conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Letters at the event.

Giving the breakdown of classes of honours, the VC disclosed that 109 students came out with First Class (Honours) category, with Faculty of Administration having 24. Faculty of Arts, eight; Faculty of Education, four; while Faculty of Law has 12.

“For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, we have a total of 1,681, while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has a total of 2,707. 690 graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category and 70 would graduate with Pass.

This brings the total number of our First Degree graduands to 5,257.

“For the Bachelor Degrees (Unclassified), we have those who pass with Honours. In the Faculty of Clinical Sciences we have six and one from Dentistry, making the total, seven . Those who pass with distinction are from Basic Medical Sciences which has three while 35 are from Pharmacy.

Those who pass with credit are 188 from Basic Medical Sciences while 352 have pass. In the unclassified category, we have a total number of 582 graduands.

“For the postgraduate degrees, where we have postgraduate diploma, professional masters, master with research thesis, masters of Philosophy and doctor of Philosophy respectively, this prestigious university will graduate 1,637 graduands across our 13 faculties.