The Abia State commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Akingbade Bamidele, has said research and statistics from the agency indicate that about 11.3 percent of the population of the state use illicit substances.

Bamidele spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday in his office at the state headquarters of the agency in Aba while reviewing its 2020 performance and level of cooperation and support for the new chairman, Buba Marwa.

“Last year, the command carried out public destruction of over nine tons of exhibits seized in the last four years. This feat is unprecedented because it was the first time such exercise took place in the command,” Bamidele said.

He said during the year, the command despite the hitches seized 417.36 kilogrammes of illicit drug substances and arrested 637 suspects consisting of 52 female and 585 male representing respectively.

“In the area of prosecution of drug barons and traffickers, the command has successfully secured the conviction of 44 people while other cases are at various stages of prosecution at the Federal High Court, Umuahia, the state capital,” he said.

Similarly, the director Amaudo Itumbauzo Center for Mentally-ill Destitute, the Very Rev Kenneth Nwaubani, has complained over the increasing consumption of hard drugs among the younger generation.

Nwaubani, who blamed some of the cases especially among the youth on substance abuse, noted that if nothing was done about it, it may lead to an explosion in mentally related issues in the nearest future.