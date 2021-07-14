Eleven political parties yesterday asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop the scheduled July 24, Local government election in the state, due to the failure of the Lagos State Independent Election Commission (LASIEC) to list them for the election.

The political parties, which were deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 6, 2020, are urging the court to grant them an ex-parte order stopping the election pending the hearing and determination of their suit.

The parties are Alliance of Social Democrats; All Grand Alliance Party; Change Advocacy Party; Mega Party of Nigeria; Progressive People’s Alliance; Save Nigeria Congress; We The People’s Nigeria; Young Democratic Party; Advanced Congress of Democrats and Mass Movement of Nigeria.

The respondents in the suit are: LASIEC; Attorney-General of Lagos State and INEC.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Akintoye Aluko, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) informed the court that he had filed a preliminary objection, challenging the jurisdiction of court to entertain the suit.

Onigbanjo also told the court that he had filed a counter affidavit to the plaintiffs’ originating summons.

The plaintiffs’ counsel, Adesanmi Afolabi informed the court that he has filed his response to the counter affidavit of the 2nd Defendant, but that he has not been able to serve INEC, the third defendant a copy of the application.